Salt Lake's Craft Club turns creativity into connections for Utah residents

SALT LAKE CITY — Since last year, there have been pop-up events in the community. Each event involves a craft like candle making or matchbook collaging. It’s called Craft Club SLC, started by Janelle Widtfeldt in March of 2024.

But it’s about more than just the crafts, it’s about creating a community and finding one’s friends. “Coming out of COVID, post grad and even moving to a new city, you aren’t given a handbook on how to like… find people,” Widtfeldt said.

Courtesy: Janelle Widtfeldt

So she created her own handbook and hosts 7 or 8 pop-up events each month in Utah, bringing people together from across the state.

“There have been so many girls that moved here that are like I’m just looking for community, and I want that, and I’m looking for a group of best friends,” she said.

Widtfeldt moved here for school and became an elementary school teacher. She took classes like woodworking on the side at night. She combined her love for learning, crafts, and friendship to create Craft Club.

She hosts different events with different local businesses, like H.K. Brewing or Define Fitness. “It’s really fun to bring business to them,” Widtfeldt said.

There is a fee for the events, but she said she tries to keep it between $30-$40 per event. The goal is to keep creating events like this and combine different ideas — all in the name of creating community for years to come.

“Have you said it’s hard to make friends as an adult?” she said. “In my eyes, I think that need goes away, but it never goes away. We need people in our lives.”