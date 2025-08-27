Scorched Studio in Orem turns wood burning into Utah's new date night trend

OREM, Utah — Sometimes you just need to burn off some stress, but at Utah County's hottest new date night, you can also burn some wood.

At Scorched Studio in Orem, burning is an art form, and it turns out you don't need to be an artist to make something special — just ask Julia Croft, who spent her morning making a rooster on a cutting board. "It's such like a niche thing to be doing, so I feel like I want my art to replicate that," she said.

Scorched Studio has only been open for a few weeks. Owner Sam Robertson says the idea sparked after he saw a wooden disc with a tree design burned into it at a family member's home. He started by hosting wood-burning pop-ups; now, they've built a full studio where customers can book a workshop, pick their product, and ignite their creativity.

"I'm always surprised by how well people's projects turn out when they come in; they've never done it before, but they come in and it turns out great," Robertson said. "It's nice not having to buy all the equipment and buy all the wood yourself."

But Sam doesn't take all the credit for getting the studio up and running. His girlfriend, Gabriela Aguayo, has supported the business by handling the social media, and friends have all helped with the studio’s buildout and growth.

"I feel like it's been cool to see his passion in this business, and it's made me really excited," Aguayo said.

A burning passion that Robertson hopes grows into a new generation of wood burners. "I'd love to expand it and make it a little more accessible to people around the state," he said.

To book a workshop or learn more about Scorched Studio, you can visit their website.