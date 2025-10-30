‘Start the conversations early’: Salt Lake County leaders spreading substance use prevention tools

SALT LAKE COUNTY — One of the many themes of October is substance use and misuse prevention month.

According to Janet Zarndt, the VP of pharmacy at MountainStar Healthcare, about 16 million people over the age of 12 abuse prescription drugs in America.

“The dangers of having leftover medications around after surgery or whatever medical procedures is that often these young kids often get into their parents' medicine cabinets,” she said. “About 70 percent of people who misuse opioids actually get them from friends or relatives.”

Especially when it comes to teenage drug use, Salt Lake County Health Department Health Educator Whitney Rosas said creating a connection means prevention. “Start the conversations early and keep them going,” Rosas said. “Talking about substance use prevention isn’t a one-time conversation. Honest, clear communication makes healthy teens make healthy choices.

She said teenagers’ brains are still growing, so introducing addictive substances during that time can lead to long-term addiction.

The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration has a toolkit on its website for each person to start those conversations and spread awareness, which can be found here.