Utah motorcycle shop shares safety tips for riders, drivers as spring brings an increase in crashes

MURRAY, Utah — With the warmer spring weather across Utah, more motorcycles are out earlier and in higher numbers, leading to an unfortunate increase in motorcycle crashes.

Motorcycle enthusiasts at The Chapel Motorcycle shop in Murray say both riders and drivers have to take responsibility on the roads.

Karl Baird is one of the partners at The Chapel. He says every time their shop hears about a motorcycle accident, they pray it is not one of their customers, coworkers or friends. The team members at the shop have been into motorcycles most of their lives.

Baird says he is not just a motorcycle rider, but also a driver.

"I'm a driver, we have to use our mirrors. We need to slow down... we get on the freeway, and it's like 90 miles an hour. It's crazy... but if people could just step back a little bit, be safe," Baird said.

Car drivers involved in motorcycle accidents often report that they did not see the motorcycle, meaning they need to be more aware of motorcycles out on the roads. But as a motorcycle rider, Baird says the onus is especially on riders to be aware of how they operate.

"You have to know you're invisible people," he said. "We can't blame the car for everything, so wearing our helmets, being defensive, working with local law enforcement, and also we have to use our head.

"If we're doing stupid things on the bike, that gives us a bad rap."

Baird recommends riders take training classes and get a motorcycle endorsement on their driver's license. He also advises against riding above your skill set, noting that while it is easy to go fast, braking and cornering are skills learned over time.

"Nobody gets great overnight, so let's take our time, do it right, and again, respect the machine," he shared.

Even though Utah does not have a helmet law, Baird suggests wearing one, and also recommends daily safety checks of tire wear, tire pressure, and brakes.

"Just like anything else, if you prepare correctly, you'll have a great time, and you'll be safe," Baird said.

The crew at The Chapel Motorcycle shop also says having good working headlights is important for visibility. A lot of crashes this year have involved cars turning in front of a bike that they did not see.