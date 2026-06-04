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Beef Satay with coconut peanut sauce with Smith's Chef Jeff

Beef Satay with coconut peanut sauce with Smith's Chef Jeff
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Summer isn't summer without some steak and Smith's Chef Jeff has come through with a recipe to enjoy.

Ingredients – Steak & Marinade

● 1.5–2 lb flank steak, thinly sliced against the grain at a 45° angle

● 1/4 cup soy sauce

● 1/4 cup brown sugar

● 4 cloves garlic, minced

● 2 tsp grated ginger

● Zest and juice of 1 lime

● 2 tbsp oil

● 1 tsp ground coriander

Ingredients – Sweet Coconut Peanut Sauce

● ½ cup peanut butter

● 2 tbsp soy sauce

● 1 ½ tbsp brown sugar

● Zest and juice of ½ lime

● 1 tsp chili paste or sriracha

● 1/3 cup coconut milk

● 1/4 cup warm water

● Optional: 1 tsp fish sauce

Ingredients – Cucumber Salad

● 1 English cucumber, sliced

● 1 medium carrot, shredded

● 1/4 cup chopped cilantro

● 1/4 cup rice vinegar

● 2 tbsp sugar

● 2 tbsp oil

● 1/4 tsp kosher salt

For Serving

● Cooked jasmine rice

● Fresh cilantro

● Crushed peanuts

● Lime wedges

Directions

● Combine marinade ingredients and toss with steak. Marinate 20–30 minutes.

● Whisk peanut sauce ingredients until smooth and creamy.

● Toss cucumber, carrot, and cilantro with rice vinegar, sugar, oil, and salt. Let salad rest while the skewers cook.

● Thread steak onto skewers.

● Grill over medium-high heat for 1–2 minutes per side until lightly charred and just cooked through.

● Serve with jasmine rice, cucumber salad, and plenty of peanut sauce. Garnish with cilantro, crushed peanuts, and lime wedges.

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