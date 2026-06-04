Beef Satay with coconut peanut sauce with Smith's Chef Jeff

Summer isn't summer without some steak and Smith's Chef Jeff has come through with a recipe to enjoy.
Ingredients – Steak & Marinade
● 1.5–2 lb flank steak, thinly sliced against the grain at a 45° angle
● 1/4 cup soy sauce
● 1/4 cup brown sugar
● 4 cloves garlic, minced
● 2 tsp grated ginger
● Zest and juice of 1 lime
● 2 tbsp oil
● 1 tsp ground coriander
Ingredients – Sweet Coconut Peanut Sauce
● ½ cup peanut butter
● 2 tbsp soy sauce
● 1 ½ tbsp brown sugar
● Zest and juice of ½ lime
● 1 tsp chili paste or sriracha
● 1/3 cup coconut milk
● 1/4 cup warm water
● Optional: 1 tsp fish sauce
Ingredients – Cucumber Salad
● 1 English cucumber, sliced
● 1 medium carrot, shredded
● 1/4 cup chopped cilantro
● 1/4 cup rice vinegar
● 2 tbsp sugar
● 2 tbsp oil
● 1/4 tsp kosher salt
For Serving
● Cooked jasmine rice
● Fresh cilantro
● Crushed peanuts
● Lime wedges
Directions
● Combine marinade ingredients and toss with steak. Marinate 20–30 minutes.
● Whisk peanut sauce ingredients until smooth and creamy.
● Toss cucumber, carrot, and cilantro with rice vinegar, sugar, oil, and salt. Let salad rest while the skewers cook.
● Thread steak onto skewers.
● Grill over medium-high heat for 1–2 minutes per side until lightly charred and just cooked through.
● Serve with jasmine rice, cucumber salad, and plenty of peanut sauce. Garnish with cilantro, crushed peanuts, and lime wedges.