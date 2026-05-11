Utah parents, childcare providers rally for universal childcare

SALT LAKE CITY — Across the country today, childcare providers closed for the day and parents called out of work as a demonstration for the need of universal childcare. Different advocates, parents and children held a rally on the south steps at the Utah State Capitol to raise awareness and talk about the needs for childcare in Utah.

In Utah, according to research from the Bipartisan Policy Center, there’s about 157,000 children under the age of five that may need childcare, but licensed and registered programs only serve around 95,000.

Jefferson Curtis is a working dad with two kids in that age group. He said it’s difficult to find childcare that’s affordable and safe.

“I have two kids, so the average cost for that will be about $2,100 a month for both of them,” he said. “It’s incredibly hard, unless you know somebody who knows somebody else, you don’t know what you’re getting into. You want to find a place where the price is right, but you want to feel safe sending your kids.”

But it’s not just the parents that are struggling — the childcare workers also need support. Christina Robles owns Brighter Steps Daycare and she said low wages are common for childcare workers.

“Parents can’t afford to pay more and providers can’t afford to charge less,” she said. “We don’t have access to vacation or access to sick time and we don’t have access to livable wages. Some of my employees make $13 an hour.”

She closed her daycare for the day. She said the decision was difficult but necessary to highlight the need for government and business investment.

During Utah’s most recent legislative session, lawmakers passed HB 190 which expanded the state’s tax credit for employer-provided childcare. So if a company helps pay for or provide childcare to employees, they can receive a tax break.

Robles said this is an issue that impacts everyone even those without children.

“If your co-worker can’t come to work because their childcare provider called out sick, then you have to pick up the slack,” she said. “This touches everyone.”

For Jefferson, he said it’s important to support each other as parents and work with the advocacy organizations that can help them find the best option.

“Don’t settle for the first place you find,” he said. “Connect with other parents, you can contact Utah Works for Families, and we can send you what we were able to find.”