Utah's growing minority business scene highlighted by Line & Blade barbershop

PLEASANT GROVE, Utah — Minority business ownership in Utah is growing. The U.S. Small Business Administration shows that racial minorities own just over 5% of all businesses in the Beehive State.

Inside the Line & Blade Barbershop in Pleasant Grove, their clippers come with a sense of purpose. "It's so much more than just hair," explained Dillon Freeze, one of the co-owners of the shop.

Dillon Freeze and Dewayne Hugh opened the shop recently and say they hope it's a place where people can come to find community and feel at home.

Hugh moved to Utah in 2002 from North Carolina, where barbershops were more than a place to get your haircut. "We'd go to the barbershop, and all the older generation would just be there, sitting, talking, watching the game."

The catalyst for the idea to open a barbershop didn't happen until 2018, though. Hugh says he walked into a Spanish Fork barbershop for a cut, only to be told by the barber that he didn't know how to cut black hair.

"He told me, hey, look, I need to be honest, I've never cut black hair before, give me a chance and I'll figure it out with you," Hugh remembered.

That moment sparked the idea for Freeze and Hugh to open Line & Blade. Now the pair hope to bring that same spirit to Utah County with private suites, an ADA accessible room, and even sensory-friendly spaces for children with autism.

Hugh plans to start a seminar for parents in January, offering guidance on caring for their children's hair and skin, especially for families who want to better understand textured hair care. "If people want to feel comfortable, we want them to feel comfortable here."