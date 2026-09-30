Vehicle, alcohol offenses increase at the University of Utah, report shows

SALT LAKE CITY — The University of Utah has released its annual campus safety report, which shows increases in alcohol offenses and motor vehicle thefts in 2025. According to the report, these have increased since 2024.

This report is required under the Clery Act, which requires colleges and universities to publish annual campus crime statistics by October 1.

Motor vehicle thefts nearly doubled from 35 in 2024 to 62 in 2025. Out of those 62 thefts, two involved actual vehicles and two involved motorcycles.

“They’ve become a popular device for students, you know, to go from class to class or to the residence halls. So the more popular they become, the more opportunity for thieves,” said Todd Justesen, the associate director of Clerly programs and compliance, said of scooters.

Justesen said the thefts are usually attributed to someone who has locked their bike or scooter incorrectly or locked it with something easy to bypass.

“Whether it be broken or cut so that it can make a quick exit, and the thief could with their auto or e-scooter,” he said.

Alcohol offenses also increased from 184 in 2024 to 316 in 2025, numbers that mark a return to pre-COVID levels. But Justesen said it doesn’t necessarily show more drinking on campus; instead, officers are giving referrals instead of a citation to help students learn better habits.

“They have a diversion program to where they can actually meet with the student, make sure that they're safe, and then write a referral rather than a citation, so that the student then uses an educational outcome... to understand better habits,” he said.

The report also highlights rape and domestic violence offenses. In 2024, there were 146 rapes reported, but most of those were linked to one survivor who reported 110 assaults in one relationship. In 2025, the report shows 23 rapes were reported.

Justesen said an officer is always ready to help and it’s important to keep people accountable.

“They’re going to treat them all the same, and saying I understand that this is a trauma situation for you, and we want to assist you,” he said.

Campus resources are available for students who see anything concerning, and Justesen encourages people to report anything to campus police. If a student or staff member feels uncomfortable or nervous on campus, the university asks students to request a law enforcement escort to their car, class, or wherever they need to go.

Both Shanti Fairbanks and Caydi Hubert spend a significant amount of time on campus, and they both agree that they feel safe.

“Obviously you can’t prevent everything, but they always have the security cars going around,” Hubert said.

The school offers the Safe U app, which provides safety alerts and a place for students to report any concerns.

“They’re always helping us out,” Fairbanks said. “If you’re lost, just find one of the security officers.”

Justesen said students can contact 801-585-2677, which is the University Dispatch Services for anything that they may need. The link to the U’s public safety department’s website can be found here.