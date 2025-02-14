Watch Now
How are Utah's roads looking for your Friday morning commute?

SALT LAKE CITY — A winter storm brought a blast of cold air with snow and rain throughout Utah. So before you hit the roads today here are some alerts you should know about.

Watch Live: Road conditions across the state of Utah

The connector ramp from I-15 southbound to eastbound I-84 is closed due to a crash.

Big Cottonwood Canyon (SR-190) drivers are required to have traction devices and Cottonwood Heights Police are enforcing the restriction.

Little Cottonwood Canyon (SR-210) is also restricted to all vehicles due to avalanche mitigation and UDOT operations.

Parley's Canyon (I-80) has lifted the traction law for the stretch of road. However, officials say that it is still snowing and that the restriction could come back at any time.

Westbound I-80 from mile marker 149 to 129 (2 miles east of Silver Creek) in Summit County is requiring traction devices for all semis.

For avalanche mitigation, US-189 in Provo Canyon will be intermittently closed from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

Daniels Canyon (US-40) in Wasatch County is requiring traction devices for semi-trucks in both directions.

