Snowbasin shows off during IOC visit to Weber County

WEBER COUNTY, Utah — Weber County was simply showing off Friday as the International Olympic Committee continued its tour of northern Utah ahead of Salt Lake City likely being awarded the 2034 Winter Olympics.

Committee members visited Snowbasin where the alpine skiing events will be held, just like they were during the 2002 Games. From the trip up the chair lift to the views from more than 9,000 above sea level, Snowbasin delivered its best for the IOC.

"This is just amazing," said Sara Toliver, president of Visit Ogden. "It’s so fun after so many years of preparing ... talking about the potential."

The IOC delegation toured the top of the hill, with their eyes on the Grizzly downhill course where the men will compete, as well as the Wildflower downhill where the women will take their runs.

WATCH: Park City ready to welcome the world with a 2034 Olympics

There was no one better to show off the mountain than Olympic gold medalist Picabo Street, who competed at Snowbasin in 2002.

"I have seen so many boundaries come down that are normally up because of the Olympic Games and its just something so spectacular," she said. "The idea of the next generation getting to come here and compete like I did, it is just heaven sent."

Both Ogden and Weber County are thrilled to be in the Olympics conversation once again.

"It's an opportunity for us to continue to help put the Ogden area on the map and have people understand we are an amazing destination full of incredible people," said Tolliver.

And it's another chance to showcase the unmatched beauty of northern Utah to the world.

"Utah has a lot to be proud of," explained Snowbasin president Davy Ratchford. "We have done it before, we know how to do it."

Smiles shined bright from the faces of IOC members during the tour, which qualify as more good signs as Utah waits patiently for July 24 when the committee casts its deciding vote on whether or not the Games come back to Utah in 10 years.