Cool School of the Week: Timpanogos High School where students can be who they want to be

OREM, Utah — It's a great day to be a T-wolf today and every day at our Cool School of the Week Timpanogos High School. "Timpanogos High makes it a cool school with all the students and teachers loving and caring for all," said one student.

"I know that anybody I look at in this school is already my friend or could be my friend," said another.

Timpanogos High School was nominated as our Cool School of the Week by Patricia Fortunato via email. In her original email to FOX 13 News, she wrote in part, "I love all the infrastructure THS offers students, but most of all the staff: teachers, counselors, and employees." She held that same sentiment as she came into school with her daughter, Pietra, on Wednesday.

"Timpanogos offers the whole infrastructure that a student needs to get whatever they want to be and be whoever they want to be," Fortunato said.

One TV broadcast student named Hope Ledkins wants to be a film director. She says the skills she learns every day in her classes are helping her get one step closer to her dreams. "We have absolutely everything for everyone I came into Timpanogos wanting to start broadcasting and I was able to shift my dreams towards being a film director," she said.

The comradery is evident inside the Timpanogos High halls, and so is their creativity. Outside their auditorium, they have a stained-glass art project that teacher Jolynn Forman and many students are contributing to. Every glass panel has stained-glass images depicting a certain school year. "This is one of my favorite school projects that we all work on together," said one student. "We're going to fill the wall from our starting year opening in 1997 to as far as we can go, and we just fill it with current events that happened that year."

Our first cool school of 2025 also came with a special surprise thanks to Granite Credit Union — which is celebrating its 90th birthday this year. "Today was the initial kick-off for our partnership with Fox 13, Granite Credit Union's partnership with Fox 13, and the "Cool School," so every week we'll be recognizing a school with a $250 grant to help benefit their classroom, help benefit their students," said Spencer Carver, Granite Credit Union's Marketing Director.

This week, Timpanogos High Art teacher, Jolynn Forman, was honored with $250. "It's hard sometimes to be a teacher because you're kind of behind the scenes, it's great to be seen occasionally, and be like this is great," she said.

"The main mantra has always been about people helping people, community giveback, service," Carver said. "Supporting those teachers and educators is a fantastic way to invest in our future with our kids, with our future students."

If you'd like to nominate a Cool School, you can send nominations to GoodDayUtah@Fox13Now.com. To learn more about the scholarships and grants Granite Credit Union provides you can visit their website.