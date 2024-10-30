Cool School of the Week: Willard Elementary where their story begins

WILLARD, Utah — When you walk inside Willard Elementary, you're surrounded by signs of encouragement made up of Toy Story characters. That's because the school's theme this year is Toy Story. "The theme this year is Toy Story because their story begins here," said Willard Elementary Secretary Heidi Ivie.

That's one reason Willard Elementary is our Cool School of the Week. There are many other things that make the school, students, and staff unique, like the fact that it only has three grades. "We just have pre-school, kindergarten, and first grade so that really allows us to focus on our littles and really set a good foundation for them," said Principal Heather Godfrey.

The school community is full of "full circle moments." 30-year teaching veteran Mrs. Coburn has taught multiple generations of students. "This is the most fun profession every day is exciting," Mrs. Coburn said. "We have a great community."

"One of the best things about Mrs. Coburn is you can just tell she has this love for the kids," said one parent.

Willard Elementary is also home to some of the best readers in the state. "Two years ago, we were the second highest in the state, last year we were the highest in the state for our reading scores," said first-grade teacher Mrs. Morgan.

"I like farm books and I like sloth books," said one student.

The school also has a Spanish Dual Immersion program where students can start learning the Spanish language and culture from a young age. "I just think it's great that they can learn this language and have all these doors open to them in their future," said Mrs. Davis.

The parents and community are also very involved at Willard Elementary. This week the school was hosting their Red Ribbon Week. "The PTA has provided activities and prizes all while teaching students the importance of living a drug-free life," said PTA President Riley Parker.

"The staff makes it a cool school they're so great at incorporating parents and helping us volunteer and letting us be a part of the learning process with our children," said another parent.

