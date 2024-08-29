14-year-old identified as victim in fatal shooting; 5 suspects arrested

MILLCREEK, Utah — Investigators in Salt Lake City have now identified the victim of a deadly weekend shooting at the Monaco Apartments in Millcreek.

Unified Police were called to a shooting at the apartment complex at 4115 South 430 East at around 2:30 p.m. Sunday. According to investigators, the victim, now identified as 14-year-old John Mula, was walking through the complex at the time of the shooting.

Police report a brown Chevrolet Impala was seen in the area with multiple people inside the vehicle at the time. Three people allegedly exited the vehicle and opened fire on the victim before fleeing the scene.

FOX 13 News spoke with a man who lives in the complex who tried to save the victim.

"I heard roughly five shots go off. I had my kids go in the back bedroom, ran outside. I was looking around," Nicholas Turley said.

Turley said his wife spotted the victim from their balcony.

"While she's on the phone with 911, I approached the victim who was shot. Gun was laying next to him," Turley said. "I moved that down a couple feet and was instructed by 911 to flip him over. So I flipped him over, lifted his shirt up to discover his bullet wound. Put compression on it and had my wife take that over while I did CPR compressions until medics got here."

First responders transported the victim to a local hospital but they would die from their injuries.

Unified Police say that following their investigation, which included numerous tips and interviews with the public, all five suspects have successfully been apprehended. They are now in custody with charges pending. The identity of the suspects have not been released.