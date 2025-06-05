16-year-old arrested for allegedly shooting uncle during argument

RIVERTON, Utah — A teenager is in police custody after allegedly shooting his uncle during an argument in Riverton.

Riverton Police said the shooting occurred near 13400 S. Homestead Lane around 6:30 p.m. The 16-year-old suspect and the 35-year-old victim were arguing in the front yard when the teen pulled out a handgun and shot the uncle three times.

The uncle was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officials said the teen fled from the scene but was later found in Herriman.

