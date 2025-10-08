24-year-old "habitual DUI offender" arrested in connection to death of Murray woman

MURRAY, Utah — A 24-year-old man described as a "habitual DUI offender" has been arrested in connection with a hit-and-run collision that killed a woman in Murray in August.

Nathan Michael Portillo was taken into custody on Tuesday and faces several charges, including murder and failure to remain at the scene of an accident.

Kimberley Jean Jespersen was in a crosswalk while crossing 4500 South on the east side of State Street just after 11 p.m. on August 31, when police said a gray vehicle made a left turn on a flashing yellow light and hit the 53-year-old woman.

Jespersen was able to get up and was talking to the driver when, a short time later, a 2014 GMC Sierra driven by Portillo approached in the lane where Jespersen and the other vehicle were located. Video footage showed that Portillo only appeared to notice the vehicle at the last minute and swerved to avoid a collision.

Although the vehicle wasn't struck, the truck hit Jespersen, who was taken to the hospital, where she later died. Officials determined Portillo was traveling at least 55 miles per hour at the time of the second collision.

Witnesses told detectives that they had seen Portillo driving the truck prior to the crash and stated that he was heavily intoxicated, speeding, and driving erratically. Police added that Portillo also made threats to a passenger in the truck while driving, saying he would kill them and himself.

The threatened passenger told investigators that they jumped from the truck while it was moving due to the reckless driving.

Portillo, who was driving on a suspended license due to a drug offense, allegedly attempted to avoid detection by repairing the damage to the front of his truck.

Along with the murder charge, Portillo also faces charges for driving on a suspended license, reckless driving, threat of violence, and speeding. He is currently being held without bail, as police claim in court documents that "Nathan is a habitual DUI offender."