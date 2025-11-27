15-year-old girl killed in I-80 accident near Utah-Wyoming border

A 15-year-old girl was killed Thursday in an accident on Interstate 80 near Wahsatch by the Utah-Wyoming border.

The Utah Highway Patrol said the accident in the eastbound lanes at mile marker 190 involved only one vehicle, which was occupied by the 15-year old passenger and the 18-year-old driver.

It's not known what caused the accident.

The 15-year-old died at the scene of the accident, while the driver was transported to the hospital with what were described as moderate injuries.

Traffic is backed up significantly in the area as one lane is currently blocked.