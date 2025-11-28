Once in need of help, Draper tattoo artist gives back to community on Thanksgiving

DRAPER, Utah — A local tattoo artist who experienced homelessness herself spent her Thanksgiving cooking and delivering more than 200 meals to those who are less fortunate, as she was just recently.

FOX13 News interviewed Kiera Miller in October as she was organizing a tattoo fundraiser to raise money that would go toward providing Thursday's meals.

Miller has been preparing hot meals for people experiencing homelessness for nearly five years, but she says this year's effort was her biggest yet.

"I don't think I've ever made such a big Thanksgiving meal," Miller said. "This is literally the biggest one I've ever cooked."

The cause is personal for Miller, who battled addiction for years before becoming homeless in 2018. During that period, a warm meal from a stranger reminded her that people still cared. That moment of kindness inspired her to pay it forward once she began rebuilding her life.

"It took somebody who cared to stop to say hello, is there anything I can do for you?" she shared.

Miller and her husband, Kelsey, along with their friend Tony, spent Thanksgiving cooking and personally delivering meals throughout North Salt Lake.

"I'm thankful to be alive," she said Thursday. "I shouldn't be here with everything I've done and the poor choices I have made."

Kelsey explained the couple's motivation for continuing the annual tradition.

"Other people want to turn a blind eye to it," he said. "We see that somebody needs help. Let's help them out."

As for Kiera, she's paying it forward — the same way someone once showed up for her.

"Knowing where I started and where I'm finishing today," she shared while looking at the prepared meals. "It hits home."