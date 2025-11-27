Local family partners with Salvation Army for annual Thanksgiving meal for those in need

SALT LAKE CITY — Volunteers gathered on Thanksgiving morning to cook, prepare, and deliver meals for what the Salvation Army calls the largest holiday feeding event in Salt Lake City.

The annual event, a partnership with a local family, aims to provide Thanksgiving dinner to 1,000 homebound seniors, individuals experiencing homelessness, and others in need.

"We have the Kline Family that started feeding home-bound seniors... 29 years ago, they started this," said Major Keith Bottjen of the Salvation Army.

That tradition began when the Kline family was looking for a way to give back.

"They wanted to do a service project on Thanksgiving, and they found this; they roped their kids into this, their grandkids, their nieces and nephews,” said Madi Thomas, a family member who has been volunteering since she was a child.

The family participates each year alongside hundreds of other community volunteers who deliver the meals around the valley to folks in need.

The process runs like an assembly line. The family packs trays with turkey, gravy, potatoes, and other Thanksgiving staples. Then the meals are sent off with drivers for delivery.

Thomas, who has delivered meals in previous years, said the experience is always meaningful.

"They always express really sweet gratitude, and we’ve gotten to sit with them for a while and talk with them and ask them about their lives," she said.

.

As volunteers worked to meet their goal of 1,000 meals on Thursday, Thomas encouraged others to find ways to serve their own communities.

"On the days when you have a lot to be grateful for, or you have a lot to celebrate, I invite you to look outside yourself, try to extend that joy to your community and anyone else that you can,” said Thomas.