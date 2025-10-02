46-year-old Utah nurse arrested for allegedly attempting to entice a minor

UTAH COUNTY, Utah — A 46-year-old nurse practitioner is facing a felony charge of enticing a minor after he allegedly had sexual conversations with an undercover officer. Joel Covington was arrested on Monday.

According to court documents, a deputy with the Utah County Sheriff's Office was working online in an undercover capacity posing as an adult man with 2 young children. Investigators say the operation was targeting individuals who had a sexual interest in children.

The undercover deputy was contacted by an individual who was later identified as Covington. Detectives say Covington made references to the deputy's young children and suggested several sexual activities he would like to perform with one of the children.

Investigators say Covington repeatedly tried to make arrangements to meet the children and asked for pictures.

When it was discovered that Covington was working as a nurse in a mental health capacity in Lehi, officials say they made the determination to arrest him, saying they were worried about him being in a position of power.

Joel Covington is being held without bail.