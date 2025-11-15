Explosion causes power outages, Hazmat response in downtown Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY — An underground explosion in Salt Lake City is under investigation after traffic lights and power were knocked out near 300 South Main Street early Saturday.

The explosion was first reported at approximately 3:30 a.m., with witnesses saying they had seen multiple manhole covers blown from the street and fire coming from underground.

Video below shows explosion scene in Salt Lake City (Tim Millar):

Video shows explosion scene in downtown Salt Lake City

Salt Lake City Fire said the explosion emanated from electrical vaults operated by Rocky Mountain Power. Hazmat crews dispatched to the scene detected some gases in the area, although the power company said that it was normal for the sort of explosion that occurred.

There are currently an unknown number of power outages along 400 South, according to Salt Lake City Fire, which is affecting several traffic lights.

Main Street is currently closed from 200 South to 500 South.

No injuries have been reported, and the scene is expected to clear over several hours throughout the morning.

The public is advised to avoid the area as crews work to secure the scene.

The Utah Transit Authority says TRAX riders should expect systemwide delays on Red, Green, and Blue Line trains, due to what it's calling a sewer fire. Trains are currently not running north of Ballpark, and a bus bridge is being implemented.

