4th person, suspects' sister, arrested for obstruction of justice in South Salt Lake homicide

ROY, Utah — The sister of two suspects allegedly involved in a deadly shooting in South Salt Lake over three months ago has been arrested, becoming the fourth person now accused of interfering with the investigation.

On May 10, 27-year-old Romero Charles Stevens was found dead from multiple gunshot wounds at the intersection of Main Street and West Utopia Avenue, just outside the parking lot of a Winco grocery store.

Alexus Lillie Nicole Coleman, 20, was arrested Monday on suspicion of obstructing justice, a 2nd-degree felony.

She is the sister of 27-year-old Damien Stafon Coleman, who was arrested on charges of murder and aggravated robbery in Stevens' death, as well as 21-year-old Stafon Dshawn Coleman and 30-year-old Terell Dayshawn Jones, who are considered fugitives with warrants out for their arrest in the shooting.

Mckennalyn Elizabeth Cummins, 24, is also wanted in connection to the homicide and is at large.

Alexus is the daughter of Kenya Coleman and Damian Coleman Sr., who were arrested last week for allegedly helping their sons "evade capture."

According to the arrest report, Alexus allowed her mom to use her CashApp account to send money to relatives in California, who police believe then gave the money to Stafon Coleman and Terell Jones.

Police also said she lied to them about her brothers' whereabouts, as well as the whereabouts of Stafon's girlfriend, Liana Blas, who was also arrested last week for obstruction of justice. She was known by police to have been traveling with Stafon after the shooting, but Alexus reportedly told them that Liana had not left the family's home in Roy.

In addition, police say she lied to them about Stafon and Liana's newborn child, who they say was born sometime between the shooting and Aug. 10.

"Alexus claimed Liana had her newest baby at a hospital in Bountiful. This is a lie because it is known that Liana had a baby in Arizona. Alexus went with her father who was identified as Damian Coleman Sr. to Arizona to retrieve Liana and her new born child," a probable cause affidavit stated. "This baby is listed on NCIC as a missing endangered child as a result of not knowing where the infant is and the fact the baby's father is a known fugitive with a homicide warrant."

Alexus Coleman is being held without bail.

Meanwhile, as police continue to search for the three at-large suspects and the infant, they are also concerned about the well-being of Stafon's biological son, 18-month-old Stafon Dyshawn Coleman Jr. Authorities say Stafon Sr. does not have legal custody of the toddler.