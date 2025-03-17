Alleged road rage driver shoots vehicle multiple times on Interstate 15

LAYTON, Utah — Utah Highway Patrol officials say they are searching for the driver of a red Ford Fusion that allegedly shot at another vehicle multiple times on Interstate 15 Sunday night.

According to Utah Highway Patrol, at around 9:30 p.m. Sunday, a road rage incident occurred between a Jeep Cherokee and a red Ford Fusion on southbound I-15 near Antelope Drive in Layton. What led up to the shooting isn't currently being released by officials.

Troopers say that the driver of the Ford Fusion shot at the Jeep multiple times striking the vehicle's tires and passenger side doors. The driver of the Jeep was uninjured in the shooting and exited the interstate in Kaysville where he met with troopers.

Investigators say that the Ford Fusion left the interstate in Layton. The current whereabouts and identity of the driver are unknown.

The State Bureau of Investigation also responded to the scene to investigate and help in the search for the Ford Fusion. Anyone with more information about the incident is asked to contact the Davis County Sheriff's Office.