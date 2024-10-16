Arrest warrant issued for suspect charged with killing trucker at I-80 rest stop

DELLE, Utah — Prosecutors have filed charges and issued a warrant for the arrest of a suspect in the murder of a truck driver near a rest stop in Tooele County.

On Sept. 26, the victim's coworker reported his death to police. He said he was checking on the victim after noticing that his GPS wasn't working.

The victim, later identified as Jaspinder Singh, was found dead in the sleeper portion of the truck's cab with lacerations on his neck and legs. The truck was parked on the side of the I-80 on-ramp in Delle, which is on the stretch of freeway between Tooele and Wendover.

Singh is from California.

On Tuesday, the Tooele County Attorney's Office filed charges of aggravated murder and aggravated kidnapping against 46-year-old Jaswinder Singh Dhillon, who lives in Washington State. It was not clear whether the suspect and victim were related.

A no-bail warrant was also issued for Dhillon's arrest.

Charging documents state that Dhillon may have followed Singh from truck stop to truck stop along I-80, possibly as far west as Reno, before allegedly killing him.

Investigators said they reviewed surveillance footage from the Sinclair in Delle and dashcam footage from Singh's coworker's truck. The cameras showed Singh's truck pulling up to the gas station around 3:30 a.m. About 30 seconds later, a white Mercedes was seen driving slowly around the parking lot. Footage reportedly showed the Mercedes slowly following Singh's truck on the I-80 off-ramp.

Shortly after Singh parked his truck, a hooded figure is seen on camera walking from the Mercedes to Singh's truck.

Investigators obtained "Life 360" GPS data from the victim that showed him traveling down a nearby frontage road, then back to the gas station, then getting on I-80 and taking the next exit east of Delle. The truck appeared to then turn back around, head west on I-80, pass Delle, then take the next exit to the west. It then returned to Delle, where it was left on the on-ramp.

About an hour before the vehicles arrived at the Delle gas station, both the victim's truck and the Mercedes believed to belong to the suspect were seen on Port of Entry cameras near the Utah-Nevada state line in Wendover. Hours before that, security camera footage showed the two vehicles pull into gas stations in Wells and Winnemucca. All three times, the Mercedes appeared to be within a minute behind Singh's truck.

License plate readers identified the Mercedes as being registered to Dhillon. Investigators eventually obtained photos of the person driving the Mercedes. Officials said their appearance matched the hooded figure seen inside the Winnemucca gas station, as well as identification photos of Dhillon.

A warrant was issued for Dhillon's arrest. It's not yet known whether Dhillon has been taken into custody.