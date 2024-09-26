Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsNORTHERN UTAH

Actions

Foul play suspected after truck driver found dead along I-80

delle2.png
Google
delle2.png
Posted
and last updated

DELLE, Utah — The death of a truck driver whose body was found inside the sleeper cab of his semi along Interstate 80 is being ruled suspicious.

Early Thursday, a co-worker noticed the driver's GPS was not working and drove to the Delle on-ramp in western Utah to check on him. Once the co-worker arrived, they found the driver dead inside the cab.

"The death is suspicious in nature and we suspect foul play," the agency said.

The driver's cause of death is now being investigated by the State Bureau of Investigation.

Recent Northern Utah Stories

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere