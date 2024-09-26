Foul play suspected after truck driver found dead along I-80

DELLE, Utah — The death of a truck driver whose body was found inside the sleeper cab of his semi along Interstate 80 is being ruled suspicious.

Early Thursday, a co-worker noticed the driver's GPS was not working and drove to the Delle on-ramp in western Utah to check on him. Once the co-worker arrived, they found the driver dead inside the cab.

"The death is suspicious in nature and we suspect foul play," the agency said.

The driver's cause of death is now being investigated by the State Bureau of Investigation.