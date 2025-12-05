Skiers camp out overnight as Snowbasin is set to open this weekend

SNOWBASIN, Utah — The excitement for the new season has drawn dozens of avid riders to camp out at Snowbasin Ski Resort Thursday evening.

According to Snowbasin Director of Marketing Michael Rueckert, it's been a long time coming for the resort's regulars.

“Winter turned on, and it turned on really fast," he said. “And now tomorrow’s where all the work gets to pay off, everybody gets to enjoy it.”

In the meantime, they've been hard at work preparing for this season.

“We put a new chairlift in this summer, we upgraded our ticket and scanning system to RFID technology,” he said.

With all the bells and whistles in place, that just leaves campers like Trey Larsen to wait for the doors to open.

“I was waiting forever. I think the excitement got to really build up and I just, dude," he said.

It's Troy's first time with his friends, coming from Farmington to pitch tents with their parents' permission.

Another camper, Charly Quayle, heard that the overnight camping was a yearly tradition.

“I’ve just heard of people doing it every year and I’m like, ‘Oh, I want to do that!’” said Quayle.

Charly Quayle and her friends are in on what Rueckert says is a growing tradition.

“We have a real passionate local season pass audience," said Rueckert.

They’re among dozens who got here at least 18 hours early.

The flakes started to fall as a long night set in, but these skiers and boarders say they’ll leave this line tomorrow with long-lasting memories of a wait well worth it.