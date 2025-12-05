Endangered Missing Advisory issued for 5-year-old in Bountiful

MURRAY, Utah — An Endangered Missing Advisory has been issued for a 5-year-old in Bountiful after the child missed the pickup after visitation hours Thursday evening.

James Despain was last seen with his biological father, who lacks custody, 45-year-old Benjamin Despain. James was picked up by Benjamin in a 2006 Red Toyota Tacoma with license plate 255PCJ and a white Forest River trailer with license plate 017531Z.

FOX 13 News

At 5:30 p.m., Benjamin picked up James at his mother's residence. Natalie Despain then went to 618 West Winchester in Murray to pick up James after visitation hours where they were missing from the address.

FOX 13 News

Natalie has sole physical and legal custody of James. Previously, Benjamin had wrote an email to Natalie claiming to take their son "away" to prevent him from having surgery. The surgery was an adenoid removal surgery scheduled on Thursday.