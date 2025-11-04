Charges filed against Utah woman accused of hitting, killing 2-year-old with car

PROVO, Utah — Utah County has filed official charges against 28-year-old Nereyda Yessenia Miranda Montano, who is accused of driving with trash blocking her view before hitting a 4-year-old and a 2-year-old. The 2-year-old, Claudia Isela Sandoval Martinez, died from her injuries.

Montano faces two charges: manslaughter and child abuse. She is currently being held without bail.

Provo Police said Montano didn't see the two children while driving a GMC Yukon through Brough Trailer Court, near 860 W. Columbia Lane. According to court documents, the children were at the end of their driveway watching their father repair a bicycle at the time of the crash.

Montano reportedly had left her home with two grocery store bags filled with trash on the hood of her car. Police say Montano had intended to throw away the garbage at the trailer park's dumpster, which is near the Martinez residence, when she left her lane of travel and struck the children.

Police said in an arrest report that they obtained video footage from a neighbor's home, which shows the Yukon "traveling quickly" before hitting the siblings. Claudia was run over, while Esequiel was able to move partially out of the way but was still hit.