Beloved wrestling coach/teacher from Delta High School killed in car crash

DELTA, Utah — The man who served as a teacher, wrestling coach and athletic director for Delta High School has died after a car crash.

The Millard County School District confirmed that Coach Jason Thomas passed away as a result of the accident, which happened Monday night in Delta.

An announcement from the district described Thomas, who also taught German and language arts, as someone who "devoted countless hours to supporting our students."

"Throughout his career, Jason was known for his unwavering commitment to student success—on the field, in the classroom, and in life. He built strong programs, inspired young athletes, and created opportunities for students to learn teamwork, resilience, and leadership. His influence has been felt by generations of students and families," the announcement read. "Our hearts are with Jason’s children, his family, his colleagues, and the many students whose lives he touched."

The district said they have counselors and support staff available at the high school for students and employees. They also said there is a designated Venmo account (@Jace-Thomas-10) for anyone who would like to donate to Thomas' family.

Delta has a home wrestling match on Wednesday, and the district is inviting the community to attend and wear red as a tribute to the coach.

No further details about the crash itself were immediately available. FOX 13 News has reached out to police to request information.