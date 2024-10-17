Community shocked by murder of woman from Roosevelt

ROOSEVELT, Utah — The murder of a Roosevelt woman who was found dead in her car last week has shocked neighbors in the small, quiet community.

Kimberly Hyde, 60, was reported missing on Oct. 7 by her husband who hadn’t seen her since 2:30 p.m. that day. The next day, she was found dead in her car less than a mile away from the Vernal Regional Airport.

For Suelyn Thomas, who’s a close friend of Hyde, this murder is unexpected.

“We don’t live in a community where things like this happen,” she said.

The loss is felt deeply by Thomas.

“It’s just sad,” Thomas said. “She was such a nice person, and it was so unexpected.”

Maryo Adams, who is a neighbor, said Hyde was always giving back to her community and church.

“She was always there to volunteer, to help out, whatever they needed,” said Adams.

The peaceful neighborhood she’s always known doesn’t feel the same.

“It’s already changed me a lot,” said Adams.

Vernal Police named Henry Resuera and an unidentified juvenile on Tuesday as suspects in the death of Hyde. Resuera left the country before being identified as a suspect in the case, while the juvenile has been taken into custody.

Vernal Police said they are working with the FBI and other agencies to locate Resuera and bring him back to the country to face charges of aggravated murder, aggravated kidnapping, aggravated burglary, and aggravated robbery.

The community is still searching for answers to what happened to their beloved neighbor.

“Everybody is left sad without any real resolution,” Thomas said.