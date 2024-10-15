Juvenile among 2 suspects in death of Roosevelt woman found in car

VERNAL, Utah — Two people, including a juvenile, have been identified as suspects in connection to the death of a Roosevelt woman whose body was found in a car in Vernal last week.

On Tuesday, Vernal police named Henry Resuera and the juvenile as suspects in the death of Kimberly Hyde who was reported missing by her husband on Oct. 7. Hyde's body was found the next day in Vernal.

Vernal is located about 30 miles east of Roosevelt.

Resuera left the country before being identified as a suspect in the case, while the juvenile has been taken into custody. Because of their age, no information on the juvenile has been released.

Vernal police are working with the FBI and other agencies to locate Resuera and have him brought back to the country to face charges of aggravated murder, aggravated kidnapping, aggravated burglary, and aggravated robbery.

Following Hyde's death, police said residents were safe and asked for patience in naming suspects or announcing arrests.

"This incident has profoundly impacted our close-knit communities, and we recognize the sorrow and concern it has caused. We want to assure the public that a thorough and diligent investigation is ongoing," the Vernal Police Department said in a statement posted to social media.