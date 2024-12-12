Cyclist forced off road in Saratoga Springs road rage incident

SARATOGA SPRINGS, Utah — A cyclist riding in Saratoga Springs was injured after allegedly being forced off the road in a road rage incident Wednesday night.

Police arrived on the scene at Pony Express Parkway and Redwood Road, with an officer finding the victim with a torn shirt sitting on a curb.

The victim said he was riding his bike when an SUV driver, later identified as Daven Scott Smith, pulled up next to him and started a confrontation before swerving into his bike and running him off the road.

Smith later told police that he works for a bike shop and was only telling the victim to stay in the bike lane, claiming he was riding in the middle of the road. He said the cyclist became "upset" and rode to the drivers side of the SUV and punched the side mirror.

As the two continued down the road, Smith said he warned the victim again to stay in the bike lane and drove off. However, multiple witnesses told police that Smith swerved the SUV towards the victim and intentionally struck the cyclist with the vehicle.

The victim suffered neck, back and leg injuries, while Smith was arrested on several charges, including Road Rage and Aggravated Assault.