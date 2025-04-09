Daughter, friend accused of killing woman in southern Utah rental face court for first time

ST. GEORGE, Utah — Two teens accused of killing a California woman in a Washington City vacation rental two weeks ago made their first court appearance Wednesday afternoon.

Both juvenile defendants appeared separately via remote feeds in Judge Eric Gentry's courtroom. The two are being held in separate juvenile detention facilities more than 250 miles apart.

Mihaela Sorescu, 16, and Abigael Flanagan, 17, are accused of killing 47-year-old Andreea Mottram, Sorescu's mother, on March 23.

Sorescu remains at the Washington County Youth Center in Hurricane, while Flanagan is being housed at the Castle Country Youth Center in Price.

Flanagan appeared first, with Judge Gentry speaking to her.

"You have been charged with serious criminal offenses.... Have you received a copy of your charges?" Judge Gentry asked.

"No, your honor," Flanagan replied.

Flanagan sounded youthful as she thanked the judge.

In contrast, Sorescu was more soft-spoken. When the judge asked if she had any questions, Sorescu responded after a long pause, "No, your honor" and didn’t respond the the judge’s next query.

The judge asked the Washington County Attorney to ensure they receive copies of their charges.

As juveniles, both were appointed defense attorneys.

Ryan Stout, who often handles public defender cases in Washington County, was appointed for Flanagan. Russell Pietryga, who typically handles defendants in domestic violence cases but also works with juvenile criminal cases, was appointed for Sorescu.

Neither defendant was visible during the proceedings as cameras were off at their locations.

Stout asked that Flanagan be moved closer to Washington County. Judge Gentry said he could not order it but would look into it.

The next hearing for both teens is scheduled for April 23 at 1:30 p.m. They are expected to appear remotely for that hearing as well.