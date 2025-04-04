Teen girls charged with murder of woman inside Washington City rental home

Two teenage girls have been charged with first-degree felony murder in connection to the death of a woman whose body was found inside a southern Utah vacation home last month.

Mihaela Sorescu, 16, and Abilagel Flanagan, 17, were formally charged Friday in 5th District Court and are being held in the Dixie Area Detention Center in Washington County.

The body of the 47-year-old woman was discovered on March 23 inside a home in the Sendera at Sierra Hills community.

Following the woman's death, the teens were originally called "persons of interest" by the Washington City Police Department, who were searching for the girls after they left the area. The teenagers were later found in Los Angeles County and extradited back to Utah.

In a release Friday, police said the victim traveled to the state with Flanagan to visit Sorescu days before her death. The teens then allegedly stole the woman's rental car to leave the area.

"The apprehension of both suspects is a crucial step in the investigation," the Washington City Police Department said. "However, the investigation team is currently following up on many aspects of the case. Again, our sincerest condolences go out to the family and friends of the victim of this senseless act of violence."