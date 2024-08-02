Deadly Millcreek hit-and-run suspect arrested

MILLCREEK, Utah — Nearly a week after a 20-year-old woman was struck and killed in a hit-and-run incident in Millcreek, an arrest has been made, according to the city.

Last Saturday, Lindsey VanOrman got out of her vehicle near 3051 South 2300 East to help a cat, when a passing driver hit her and left the scene. VanOrman was taken to the hospital in critical condition where she later died.

Video below shows suspected truck involved in deadly hit-and-run:

Hit and Run Truck

Police released photos and videos of the suspected vehicle involved in the incident, showing a silver Nissan Titan with front headlight damage driving near the accident scene right after VanOrman was hit.

Friday afternoon, Millcreek city officials said an arrest had been made, but offered no other details. However, arrest documents show Jonathan Barrus Lyman, 39, was arrested and faces multiple charges, including Failure to Remain at an Accident Involving Injury.

According to the arrest records, the pickup truck was located Tuesday in a Murray apartment complex with its nose next to the building. An investigation into the truck showed front-end damage "consistent with an

automobile/pedestrian collision."

After the truck was towed from the apartment complex, it was inspected further, with police saying there had been efforts to "clear or destroy evidence." In addition, a small piece of plastic found at the accident scene matched a section damaged on the Titan, with police calling it a "clear fit."

Family shares memories of 20-year-old woman killed in hit-and-run:

Victim of Millcreek hit-and-run dies from injuries; Police looking for suspect

Lyman was determined to be a suspect and the possible driver after interviews with two witnesses who said they had seen the truck shared in surveillance videos and photos. One said they saw it drive away with no damage Friday evening, only to see it again Saturday with the front-end damage.

Police arrested Lyman as he was sitting in another vehicle outside the apartment complex.

When interviewed by police, Lyman said he had no knowledge of the Nissan pick up truck and wasn't at the apartment either Friday or Saturday. But when told witnesses saw him at the location on both nights, "he changed his story," the report stated.

Despite originally waiving his right to an attorney, when told investigators could use his phone data to put him at the location relative to the truck, Lyman then requested a lawyer.