New video released of truck suspected in deadly Millcreek hit-and-run

MILLCREEK, Utah — New video has been released that shows a truck suspected to be involved in a deadly hit-and-run accident that killed a 20-year-old woman in Millcreek over the weekend.

Surveillance video below shows suspected hit-and-run truck:

Hit and Run Truck

Lindsey VanOrman was struck and killed early Saturday after she got out of her own vehicle to check on a cat that had been hit near 3051 South 2300 East.

VanOrman was a block away from her home when she was hit. She was taken to the hospital in critical condition, and died from her injuries on Saturday evening.

On Monday, the Unified Police Department released new surveillance video that captures the suspected truck that hit VanOrman. In the video, a silver Nissan Titan with a broken front headlight is shown driving on 2700 South and 2000 East minutes after the incident.

Along with the broken headlight, the truck has a rack on the back.

Police are asking who has information on the truck or incident to contact the department.