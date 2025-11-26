Motorcyclist killed in West Valley City crash

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — One motorcyclist is dead following a crash in West Valley City late Tuesday night. The name of the victim hasn't been released.

According to West Valley City police, the crash happened at 11:39 p.m. near the intersection of 4100 South and Charles Drive.

Investigators say that the motorcyclist, a man in his 30s, was heading eastbound on 4100 South when a car turned in front of him.

The motorcyclist died at the scene. The driver is cooperating with the police investigation. Police tell FOX 13 News that they do not believe impairment to be a factor in the crash.