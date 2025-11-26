Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsCrime

Actions

Suspect at large after 2 shot in Kearns

Suspect at large after 2 shot in Kearns
Posted
and last updated

KEARNS, Utah — A search for a suspect is underway after a man and woman were found shot overnight in Kearns.

The Unified Police Department was called to a scene just before 1:30 a.m. at 5500 S. Nautilus and found a woman who had been shot multiple times, and a man shot once.

One shooter is believed to have been involved, but police have yet to release any information regarding their identification and the suspect remains at large.

The shooter's connection to the victims is also unknown as of Wednesday morning.

Both victims were transported to the hospital in stable condition.

Police are asking people who live in the area to check their home surveillance cameras for any potential video connected to the incident.

Stay with FOX 13 News and fox13now.com for the latest on this breaking news story

Recent Northern Utah Stories

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

Contact Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere