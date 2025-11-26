Suspect at large after 2 shot in Kearns

KEARNS, Utah — A search for a suspect is underway after a man and woman were found shot overnight in Kearns.

The Unified Police Department was called to a scene just before 1:30 a.m. at 5500 S. Nautilus and found a woman who had been shot multiple times, and a man shot once.

One shooter is believed to have been involved, but police have yet to release any information regarding their identification and the suspect remains at large.

The shooter's connection to the victims is also unknown as of Wednesday morning.

Both victims were transported to the hospital in stable condition.

Police are asking people who live in the area to check their home surveillance cameras for any potential video connected to the incident.

Stay with FOX 13 News and fox13now.com for the latest on this breaking news story