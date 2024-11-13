Driver of stolen car flees from police, crashes into another car in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY — A suspect and a victim are both in the hospital after the driver of a stolen car fled from police and ended up crashing into a bystander's vehicle Tuesday night in Salt Lake City.

Rick Bork | FOX 13 News Bystander's vehicle in white on the left; Stolen car in black on the right.

The incident began as part of a stolen vehicle investigation by West Valley City Police. Detectives spotted the car and followed it in SLC in unmarked police cars and with the help of the Utah Department of Public Safety helicopter.

Around 8:45 p.m. the stolen car stopped near 1100 West and 500 North and the occupants got out. At this point, the officers decided it was the best time to conduct a traffic stop and approached the car, according to WVCPD Lt. Steve Beardshall, who was part of the incident from the start.

Several passengers fled on foot, but the driver got back in the car and drove off. The officers did not chase the suspect, but the DPS helicopter was still there and followed the stolen car.

Then, just a few blocks away, the suspect was fleeing northbound on 900 West when they crashed into a civilian's vehicle at 300 North.

Rick Bork | FOX 13 News Bystander/victim's vehicle

Rick Bork | FOX 13 News Stolen vehicle driven by suspect

The suspect was taken to the hospital in police custody; the driver in the other car was also taken to the hospital. They were both reported to be in stable condition.

The passengers who ran have been caught and are in custody. Details on any arrests were not immediately known, but Beardshall told reporters that they anticipate some arrests as WVCPD continues to investigate.

VIDEO BELOW: West Valley City Police lieutenant discusses the topic of choosing whether to pursue a fleeing suspect in a residential area