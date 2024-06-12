Driver shot in Cedar City road rage incident; suspect arrested

CEDAR CITY, Utah — A driver has been taken into custody and another hospitalized after an alleged road rage shooting in Cedar City, police reported Wednesday.

According to the Cedar City Police Department, the incident at Main Street and Fiddlers Canyon Drive began when a suspect pulled a weapon and shot the unidentified victim.

The suspect was apprehended shortly after the shooting, while the victim was transported to the hospital where they were receiving medical attention. The victim's status or injuries were no available.

The cause of the incident or the names of the victim and suspect have not yet been released.

This June, separate road rage incidents have left two men dead. In Clearfield, a 63-year-old man was killed following a shooting, while a father of two was shot and killed after a road rage incident in Lehi that was witnessed by his sons.

