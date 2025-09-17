Drone leads to arrest of Lehi suspect who fled police

LEHI, Utah — As more and more drones continue to fill the skies, a recent arrest of a Lehi suspect showed the value they bring to police work.

Drone video shared by the Lehi Police Department showcased how officers used the drone to track down a man with a history of violating a protective order who had fled a scene.

The department explained how the unidentified man had recently confronted the protected person, but fled as officers responded. Because the man was familiar with the area and its terrain, he was originally able to avoid detection.

However, a Lehi officer deployed one of the department's new drones and was able to zero in on the suspect, and as he tried to make another escape, he was cut off by another officer and a K-9.

Following the arrest, the department explained how drones allow "officers to respond more efficiently while reducing risk to both the public and law enforcement personnel," and that they're "a valuable tool in ensuring accurate investigations and safer outcomes for our community."

Lehi police added that drone technology has been a "real game-changer" in protecting and serving city residents.