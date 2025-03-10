Eagle Mountain mom arrested after infant allegedly drowns in bathtub

EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah — An Eagle Mountain mother has been arrested after her infant child drowned in a bathtub inside a home last week.

Taylor Trusty, 24, is being held without bail on numerous charges, including negligent homicide in the infant's death.

On Friday, Utah County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to the home after a report of a two-and-a-half-month-old infant who was not breathing. Despite performing life-saving measures upon arrival, the girl died at the scene.

Trusty told sheriff's office detectives that she had been drinking "a large amount of alcohol" on Thursday night and decided to take a bath "in the late hours of the night." According to Trusty, she had a history of "falling asleep in the bath for hours."

The arrest report stated that Trusty admitted to having three or four shots of Bacardi, as well as two White Claws, an alcoholic seltzer.

During the interview with detectives, Trusty said she brought the infant into the bathroom with her and placed the girl in a bouncy chair next to the tub. While in the bath, Trusty then took the girl and placed her on her lap above the water line.

Two hours later, another of Trusty's children, a 7-year-old girl, woke her up, saying they were "concerned about the victim being face down in the bath water and partially under Trusty's knee," the sheriff's department said in a statement.

Trusty removed the girl from the water and found that they were not breathing, as her older child went to inform other family members.

After being taken into custody, Trusty was transported to the Utah County Jail where an officer noticed that she had likely spit inside the officer's vehicle.