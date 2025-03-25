Eagle Mountain woman charged with forcible sexual abuse of daughter's ex-boyfriend

EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah — An Eagle Mountain woman was charged with forcible sexual abuse after allegedly having a sexual relationship with a teenage boy who had broken up with her daughter.

The 41-year-old woman was charged Tuesday on multiple counts after a 17-year-old boy told police that the two had been in a relationship for nine months beginning in April 2024, when the boy was 15.

According to the indictment, after the teen broke up with the woman's daughter, she told the boy that "she could help him through it and could help him through a dark time." The two went on walks together before becoming "intimately involved" in vehicles parked in mall and church parking lots.

The woman, who was married, later told the teen that "she lives in hell without him and that she would commit suicide if she were without him."

Sometime during the relationship, the woman told the teenager to delete the approximately 87,000 text messages the two had sent to each other.

After telling a teenage girl he had started dating about "the hardship he has suffered from his past experiences with [the woman]," the girl said the boy should report the relationship to the police.

Along with three counts of forcible sexual assault, a second degree felony, the woman was also charged with three counts of unlawful kissing of a minor, which is a Class A misdemeanor.