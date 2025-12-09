Ex-wife arrested in connection with killing of trucker at I-80 rest stop

TOOELE COUNTY, Utah — A second suspect has been arrested in connection with the death of a trucker at an I-80 rest stop in September 2024. Police say the second suspect is the ex-wife of the victim.

Officials have arrested Jatinder Kaur Purewal, 47, who faces charges of aggravated murder, aggravated kidnapping, and obstructing justice. Previously, 46-year-old Jaswinder Singh Dhillon was arrested and faced charges in the death.

According to investigators, on September 26, police found Jaspinder Singh dead inside the cab of his truck that was parked on the side of the I-80 ramp in Delle. A coworker had alerted authorities to the area after checking Singh's GPS.

Police say Singh was found with lacerations on his neck and legs, and his hands were bound with a black cable tie.

Court documents reveal that investigators reviewed surveillance footage from the Sinclair in Delle and dashcam footage from Singh's truck. That footage reportedly showed Singh's truck pulling into the gas station around 3:30 a.m., followed shortly after by a white Mercedes.

Shortly after Singh parked his truck, a hooded figure was seen on camera walking from the Mercedes to Singh's truck.

Investigators obtained "Life 360" GPS data from the victim that showed him traveling down a nearby frontage road, then back to the gas station, then getting on I-80 and taking the next exit east of Delle. The truck appeared to then turn back around, head west on I-80, pass Delle, then take the next exit to the west. It then returned to Delle, where it was left on the on-ramp.

About an hour before the vehicles arrived at the Delle gas station, both the victim's truck and the Mercedes — believed to belong to the suspect — were seen on Port of Entry cameras near the Utah-Nevada state line in Wendover. Hours before that, security camera footage showed the two vehicles pull into gas stations in Wells and Winnemucca. All three times, the Mercedes appeared to be within a minute behind Singh's truck.

License plate readers identified the Mercedes as being registered to Dhillon. Investigators eventually obtained photos of the person driving the Mercedes. Officials said the driver's appearance matched the hooded figure seen inside the Winnemucca gas station, as well as identification photos of Dhillon.

In the 12 days following Dhillon's arrest, officials say he made 34 phone calls to Jatinder Purewal. Investigators say once they translated the conversations, the pair could be heard expressing their love for each other.

Police say Purewal is the ex-wife of the victim, and they had a daughter together. Currently, Purewal is married to another man named Balbinder Purewal.

When detectives spoke with the family of the deceased, they learned that Jatinder Purewal had made threats against her ex-husband, and their daughter had obtained a restraining order against her mother.

During a search of Dhillon's home, officials found an iPhone with images dated from 4 days prior to the murder. The photos showed Dhillon and Purewal together in what appeared to be a romantic relationship.

Several calls were made, both voice and video, between the pair during the time when the Mercedes was parked at the gas station near the crime scene on the 26th of September.

On October 15, 2025, investigators interviewed an individual who provided information about conversations she had had with Purewal before and after the murder. The individual was referred to as "P.K." in court documents to protect their identity.

According to the informant, in August 2024, Purewal spoke with P.K. about getting help for her cousin to obtain a CDL for her cousin who lived in Washington state. Purewal sent the informant a photo of her supposed cousin's license, which belonged to Dhillon.

At one point, Purewal also offered $100,000 to P.K. if she would marry Dhillon so he could stay in the country. P.K. declined the offer.

In the days following the murder, P.K. reportedly saw a TikTok video about Singh's death and that Dhillon was arrested. When P.K. contacted Purewal about the video, she says Jatinder told her that Dhillon had made threats but she didn't think that he would actually do it.

P.K. also says that Purewal and Dhillon were on the phone when Dhillon was following the victim.

Purewal, at one point, asked P.K. to buy her a SIM card so she could hide her calls with Dhillon.

Jatinder Kaur Purewal is scheduled to appear in a courtroom on Wednesday. FOX 13 News will follow the case and bring updates as they happen.