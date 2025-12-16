Former employee accused of stealing thousands of dollars in bone grafts from Lehi hospital

LEHI, Utah — A former Utah hospital housekeeper already on probation for stealing $100,000 worth of medical supplies earlier this year has been arrested again for stealing thousands more, including bone grafts, from a Lehi hospital, and then attempting to sell them.

Jason Brauner, 47, was arrested Monday on two counts of Burglary and one Theft count.

In the early hours of Nov. 25, Brauner was allegedly caught on video entering Holy Cross Hospital - Mountain Point in Lehi while wearing hospital scrubs and a surgical mask, and leaving with $25,498 in supplies, including skin grafts and medical tools.

According to Brauner's arrest documents, he is accused of allegedly entering the same hospital without authorization multiple times between Nov. 11 and Nov. 26, and accessing restricted areas to remove hospital property.

During a search warrant of Brauner's home in Salt Lake City, authorities found handwritten inventory sheets of his stolen medical products and a list of medical providers that would be interested in buying bone grafts. His wife confirmed to police that Brauner had been selling bone and skin grafts to companies across the U.S.

In the security video, Brauner was recognized by Lehi hospital staff as being a former "housekeeper." Hospital officials confirmed Brauner did contract work at the location, "and therefore would have had inside information regarding hospital security systems and protocols," a spokesperson for CommonSpirit Health said in a statement.

Lehi Police noted that Brauner has been involved in recent thefts of medical supplies, including a November incident at a West Jordan location. In July, he was placed on probation after he was caught stealing approximately $100,000 of medical supplies and equipment from a California facility near where some of his family lives.

Brauner is also on probation in connection with a prior theft from a Heber medical facility.

During the incident at Holy Cross Hospital - Mountain Point on Nov. 25, Brauner was seen "checking secured doors, entering unlocked offices, inspecting covered supply carts, and accessing materials supply areas," the arrest documents state.

During an investigation of the latest theft, multiple doors inside the Lehi hospital that were supposed to be secured, including operating room access doors, were found to have been intentionally taped open, although it is not known if Brauner was the cause.

"We want to assure our patients that the theft did not impact Holy Cross Hospital – Mountain Point’s ability to provide safe, quality, and compassionate care," the CommonSpirit Health statement said.

While being interviewed by police, Brauner's wife said she believed her husband had stopped his "criminal behavior."