Gavin Peterson's stepmom sentenced for role in his child abuse death

OGDEN, Utah — The stepmother of Gavin Peterson, the 12-year-old West Haven boy who died last year after suffering from a "prolonged pattern of abuse," was handed a sentence of 15 years to life in prison Monday in connection with the murder.

Nichole Lea Scott pleaded guilty in April to several charges related to Peterson's death. Her sentencing comes just days after her husband and Gavin's father, Shane Peterson, was sentenced to 5 years to life in prison.

Among the charges Scott pleaded guilty to were first-degree felony Murder, three counts of second-degree felony Aggravated Child Abuse and two counts of second-degree felony Obstruction of Justice.

Scott also received a sentence of 1 to 15 years for all three counts of child abuse, as well as sentences of 1 to 15 years for the obstruction charges.

All the sentences will be served consecutively.

Before receiving her sentence, Scott spoke to the court.

"I should have done better," she said. "I wish I could go back and change things, but I can't."

However, in her remarks before rendering a sentence, Judge Camille Neider said there was no doubt that Scott was the "architect" of Gavin's abuse.

Shane Peterson sentenced in child abuse death of 12-year-old son:

An investigation showed that Scott, Shane Peterson and Gavin's brother, Tyler, discussed beating the boy and not feeding him healthy amounts of food and water. Gavin was found unresponsive at the family's West Haven home on July 9 and later died at the hospital.



An autopsy showed that Gavin's organs had "shut down completely" due to malnutrition.

The Utah Division of Child and Family Services had received reports that Gavin was the victim of abuse as early as 2020, but failed to stop the family before the boy died.

How high DCFS turnover, high caseloads affect Utah children facing abuse:

Tyler Peterson is the lone remaining family member who has yet to be sentenced. He is set to appear in court on May 22 for a review of treatment.