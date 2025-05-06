Shane Peterson sentenced in child abuse death of 12-year-old son

SALT LAKE CITY — Months after a 12-year-old West Haven boy died from child abuse suffered at the hands of his family, the boy's father was sentenced after pleading guilty earlier this year to his son's death.

Appearing in an emotional Ogden courtroom Tuesday, Shane Peterson was sentenced to 5 years to life in prison for the child abuse homicide death of his son, Gavin. He was also sentenced on other charges, including one to 15 years for the abuse of his Gavin's sister, and other sentences that will be served consecutively.

The sentence was announced after Peterson spoke to the court, saying that he wanted to express how sorry he was about Gavin's death. However, in her comments before the sentence, Judge Camille Neider became teary-eyed, saying she appeared more emotional than he was.

Gavin Peterson was found unresponsive in his family's home on July 9 and later died in the hospital with what investigators said were signs of a "prolonged pattern of abuse." An investigation into the 12-year-old's death showed his organs had shut down completely due to malnutrition.

Findings revealed following investigation into handling of Gavin Peterson case

The investigation also showed that his family discussed beating him and not feeding the boy, only giving him small servings of water and bread.

Along with his father, Gavin's brother, Tyler, and his father's girlfriend, Nichole Scott, were arrested and charged with the boy's death.

As early as 2020, the Utah Division of Child and Family Services had received reports that Gavin was the victim of abuse, but failed to step in before he died.

How high DCFS turnover, high caseloads affect Utah children facing abuse

Shane Peterson and Tyler Peterson pleaded guilty on March 23 to first-degree child homicide, as well as additional charges related to child abuse. Scott pleaded guilty to murder and other charges in April, with her sentencing set for May 12.

