Hurricane woman arrested for allegedly threatening local political figure

HURRICANE, Utah — A woman in southern Utah is facing charges after police say she threatened to kill an unnamed local political figure on social media.

Aimee Barton, 22, was arrested Thursday and faces a charge of threatening assault on an elected official.

According to court documents, the Hurricane Police Department was notified Wednesday by the Statewide Information and Analysis Center that the FBI had received a tip from Instagram concerning the post.

The post included a photo or video of the political figure with the statement, "I WILL KILL YOU WITH A GUN." Investigators added that Barton also posted a statement referring to ending the political figures' "mortality."

Police made contact with Barton, who admitted to making the post before showing officers that Instagram had removed it.

The political figure that Barton was targeting isn't being released by officials.