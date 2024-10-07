Lockdown lifted after man arrested for firing shots in South Jordan

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah — A "shelter in place" alert was sent out to South Jordan residents Sunday night, but it has since been lifted and the suspect involved has been arrested.

South Jordan Police said the alert was sent out around 8:15 p.m. after they received reports of shots fired inside a house near 9570 S. 4800 West.

Nobody was injured, and the suspect who fired the shots was eventually taken into police custody.

An investigation is underway and no further information was immediately available, but officials said there is no current threat to the public.