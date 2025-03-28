Man accused of murdering Riverdale mother appears in court

RIVERDALE, Utah — The man accused of murdering a Riverdale mother before allegedly taking his children, leading to an AMBER Alert on Monday, made his first appearance in court Friday morning.

Ricardo Rojel Trujillo, 29, was arrested Monday night on charges of aggravated murder and aggravated arson following the death of the mother of his two children, 23-year-old Mayra Catalan-Dimas. Police say Trujillo also resisted arrest and assaulted an officer.

Authorities originally arrived at the trailer where the woman and her children lived in Riverdale after receiving reports of a structure fire at 2:45 p.m. Officers found the woman inside the trailer with severe burn marks and a puncture wound to her neck, according to the arrest documents.

Police reported the puncture wound appeared to be from a sharp object. Investigators also determined that the fire had been caused by an accelerant, and a gas can was found inside the trailer.

The woman's parents told police that she and Trujillo were moving out of the trailer on Monday. Her mother said she was with her daughter at a bank earlier in the day when Trujillo called her to come back home.

Previous court records showed that Trujillo was arrested in January on suspicion of domestic violence in front of the children while under the influence of methamphetamine. During the January incident, Trujillo was accused of breaking a window at the trailer home, damaging picture frames, and scattering other household items around the floor.

Friday's court appearance was largely procedural. Trujillo was given formal charges of aggravated murder, aggravated arson, and obstruction of justice.

Trujillo requested of the court that he be appointed a public defender for the case. The prosecution asked that the court agree to a no-contact order for the victim's mother, stepfather, and children. The judge approved that order.

Ricardo Trujillo's next court date will be April 2, at 1:30 p.m. He is being held without bail.