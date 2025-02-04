Man arrested for allegedly holding security guard against his will in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY — Police are investigating an incident from last month when they say a man held a security guard against his will and demanded a ride.

Salt Lake City Police said that on Jan. 7 around 10 p.m., 37-year-old Joshua Emmett Barnes approached a private security guard at 1594 W. North Temple. Police say Barnes demanded a ride, and then when the guard refused, Barnes forced his way into the passenger seat and threatened the guard with a shard of glass.

The security guard drove Barnes to a nearby gas station and tried to get another guard's attention, but SLCPD said Barnes demanded that the guard drive to his own home. After about two hours, Barnes reportedly got out of the victim's vehicle and walked away.

SLCPD said Barnes was arrested on Jan. 25 on unrelated charges, and the department is working with the Salt Lake County District Attorney's Office on potential charges of aggravated assault and aggravated kidnapping.

Barnes is still in custody as of Tuesday, according to SLCPD.